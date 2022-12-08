PDT Partners LLC Sells 40,445 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,445 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 1,882.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 656,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth $215,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 1,174.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 173,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TPI Composites by 63.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPIC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

TPI Composites Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 66.10% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $459.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.