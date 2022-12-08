PDT Partners LLC Sells 6,411 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,163 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,830,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,935,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,971,000 after acquiring an additional 134,588 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$49.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.90. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$45.26 and a one year high of C$74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$89.77.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.