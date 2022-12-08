PDT Partners LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,316 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,695 shares of company stock worth $7,418,284. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

Intuit Announces Dividend

Shares of INTU opened at $388.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $684.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.