PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

TOST stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.71. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.

In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $550,489.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,750.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $550,489.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,750.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $82,429,590.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,895,594 shares of company stock valued at $143,211,830. 20.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

