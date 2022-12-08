PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after acquiring an additional 326,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

