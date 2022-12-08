Petro Matad’s (MATD) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Petro Matad Price Performance
Shares of LON:MATD opened at GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.40. Petro Matad has a 12 month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.10 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.93 and a quick ratio of 16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.67 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50.
Petro Matad Company Profile
