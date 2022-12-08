Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 342,260 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1,140.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 342,260 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Voya Financial worth $22,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $61.52 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.