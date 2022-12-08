Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905,079 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.14% of Cytek Biosciences worth $16,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 43.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

CTKB opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,186.00 and a beta of -0.11.

In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytek Biosciences news, Director Jack Ball sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $235,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,500 shares of company stock worth $1,803,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

