Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 160.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,702 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $22,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,128,000 after acquiring an additional 279,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,141,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,989,000 after buying an additional 197,274 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after buying an additional 1,809,275 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 9,508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,086,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,075,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,937,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.81. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

