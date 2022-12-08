Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 26,304 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $21,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $234.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.