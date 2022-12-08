Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 296,558 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 702.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,558 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.26% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $20,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 67.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 146.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $59.84 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $108.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FBHS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

