Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 423,629 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,629 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $18,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BRP Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 330,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 62,792 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in BRP Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after acquiring an additional 219,567 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in BRP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 202.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BRP Group news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,036.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,036.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lowry Baldwin purchased 172,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRP Group stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $259.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

