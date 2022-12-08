Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of CBRE Group worth $17,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after buying an additional 831,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,706,000 after buying an additional 540,866 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,681,000 after buying an additional 140,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,161,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,956,000 after buying an additional 254,346 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

