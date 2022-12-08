Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,295 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $15,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

