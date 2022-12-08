Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $17.61 Million Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,650 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $17,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 14.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 11.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.28.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

