Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $18.82 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 747.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,262 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of MSCI worth $18,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 22.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in MSCI by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 412.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 47.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.56.

MSCI opened at $500.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.26. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $646.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

