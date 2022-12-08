Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $19.14 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189,900 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $19,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BERY opened at $60.76 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

