Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $19.80 Million Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,176 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.22% of Palomar worth $19,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

Insider Activity

Palomar Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $558,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,104.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $558,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,104.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,737 shares of company stock worth $1,914,350. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.