Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $18.47 Million in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 429,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,467,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of National Retail Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rush Island Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,187,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,081,000 after buying an additional 135,719 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 453,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after buying an additional 138,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

NNN opened at $45.75 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNN. B. Riley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

