Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $20.16 Million in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 205,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 61.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 284.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $109.15 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $133.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

