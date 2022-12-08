Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $22.25 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 278,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

