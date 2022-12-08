Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 978,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $16,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

