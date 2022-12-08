Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 149,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Burlington Stores as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.58.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BURL opened at $198.50 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $295.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.76 and a 200-day moving average of $149.49.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

