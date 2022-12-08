Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 17,821 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,821 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Ventas worth $17,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.36, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

