Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,085,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,083,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 4.93% of AxoGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 601,784 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 62.8% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 421,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 162,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at AxoGen

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $126,510.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Profile

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.