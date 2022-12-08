Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 335,385 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 335,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,441,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of UDR by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $39.41 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

