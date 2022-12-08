Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 820,439 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Targa Resources worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,822,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE TRGP opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.39.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

