Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,761 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.45% of Armstrong World Industries worth $15,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,878 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,812,000 after acquiring an additional 304,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 118,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after purchasing an additional 354,499 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $70.95 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

