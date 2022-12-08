Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,413,171 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $20,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

