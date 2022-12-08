Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,148,000 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,148,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of AES worth $17,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

AES stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -134.04%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

