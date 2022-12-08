Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 400 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $16,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1614 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.