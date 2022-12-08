Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 465,800 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 851,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 465,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $17,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANAB. Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 0.7 %

AnaptysBio stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $791.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.03. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.71). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 3,003.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.