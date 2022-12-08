Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,510 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $191.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $219.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

