Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 21.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.3% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.14. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

