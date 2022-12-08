Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,187 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 1,052,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,131,000 after buying an additional 212,465 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $17,288,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth $1,023,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,111,000 after buying an additional 953,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.34.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

