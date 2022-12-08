Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,739 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

