Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $114.41 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.25%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

