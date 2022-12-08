PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PPL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.80. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 3.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.