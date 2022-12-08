Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PRU opened at $102.63 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 142.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

