PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

PUBM stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $713.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. PubMatic has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $39.85.

In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $147,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan Daimler sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $247,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,570 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 236.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

