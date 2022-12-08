Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Issued By Capital One Financial

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTCGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a report issued on Monday, December 5th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for LTC Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

LTC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

LTC stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in LTC Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

