Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$85.42.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

Shares of CNQ opened at C$75.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$78.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$47.42 and a 12-month high of C$86.37.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.88, for a total value of C$2,022,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,188,600 shares in the company, valued at C$96,138,484.68. In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.88, for a total value of C$2,022,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,188,600 shares in the company, valued at C$96,138,484.68. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.65, for a total transaction of C$282,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,043,449.70. Insiders sold 246,950 shares of company stock worth $19,643,621 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.