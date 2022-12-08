Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Receives $18.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

XM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,839,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 56,980 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,056,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,194,000 after acquiring an additional 509,003 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

NASDAQ XM opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.