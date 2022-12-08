QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on QDEL. UBS Group upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

About QuidelOrtho

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $92.61 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.