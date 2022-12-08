QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,069 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of QuidelOrtho worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the second quarter worth $1,210,881,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 878.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,372,000 after buying an additional 779,472 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 719,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,891,000 after buying an additional 518,378 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 934.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 514,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after buying an additional 464,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 107.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,485,000 after acquiring an additional 327,505 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.