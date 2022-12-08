Raymond James Increases Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$53.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Capital Power Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

