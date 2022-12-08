Raymond James Lowers Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to C$25.50

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GBNXF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

