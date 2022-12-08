Reviewing HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) are both mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Independence Contract Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling $87.96 million 0.51 -$66.71 million ($5.05) -0.65

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Independence Contract Drilling.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

31.6% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Independence Contract Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling -34.63% -20.21% -9.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for HighPeak Energy and Independence Contract Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Contract Drilling 0 0 1 0 3.00

Independence Contract Drilling has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.12%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Summary

Independence Contract Drilling beats HighPeak Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

