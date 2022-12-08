Reviewing Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) and Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) and Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and Relmada Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Biosciences N/A -46.64% -40.08% Relmada Therapeutics N/A -78.53% -72.06%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Biosciences 0 1 6 0 2.86 Relmada Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spruce Biosciences and Relmada Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $8.71, suggesting a potential upside of 746.05%. Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 533.01%. Given Spruce Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spruce Biosciences is more favorable than Relmada Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and Relmada Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A -$42.29 million ($1.88) -0.55 Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$125.75 million ($5.84) -0.71

Relmada Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats Relmada Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial. It is also developing tildacerfont for the treatment of pediatric classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in children that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. The company has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Daly City, California.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

