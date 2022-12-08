RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Investec cut shares of RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of RITPF stock opened at 27.62 on Monday. RIT Capital Partners has a 52 week low of 22.51 and a 52 week high of 29.10.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

