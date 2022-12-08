RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Investec cut shares of RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance
Shares of RITPF stock opened at 27.62 on Monday. RIT Capital Partners has a 52 week low of 22.51 and a 52 week high of 29.10.
RIT Capital Partners Company Profile
